SINGAPORE May 19 Erratic weather triggered by
the El Nino weather phenomenon could cut rubber output in
Indonesia, the second-largest producer, by around 3 percent to 3
million tonnes this year, a senior industry official said.
"Output may fall by 100,000 tonnes this year," Asril Sutan
Amir, adviser to the Indonesian Rubber Association (GAPKINDO),
told Reuters on Monday, ahead of a rubber summit in Singapore.
"We could see double wintering," Asril said, referring to
the risk of an extended dry season, when leaves fall and trees
produce less rubber.
Global weather forecasters in recent months have said that
the likelihood is increasing of an El Nino event, a warming of
sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific, which heightens
uncertainty in global commodity markets.
The conditions can wreak havoc on global crops, triggering
drought in Southeast Asia and Australia and floods in the United
States and South America.
