* Inventory down to 330,300 T from 341,900 T in early July
* Tyre makers opt for cheaper local stocks on economy
worries
SINGAPORE, July 17 Inventory of imported rubber
in China's bonded warehouses in Qingdao fell 3.4 percent over a
two-week period as tyre makers shifted to cheaper local stocks
on worries about the economy, trade sources said.
The dip in the closely watched numbers could mean more
pressure for global rubber prices as tyre makers - the biggest
importers of rubber - check their overseas purchases.
Tyre-grade prices have sunk to multi-year lows on worries
about global economic growth and weakening demand from top
rubber user China, which accounts for 35 percent of global
consumption.
Rubber stocks at Qingdao, which make up the bulk of China's
inventories, currently stand at 330,300 tonnes, down from
341,900 tonnes in early July but still above the usual level of
250,000 tonnes, the sources said on Wednesday.
Inventories in the bonded warehouses are not disclosed
publicly, but dealers and analysts collect data on quantities
from offices in Qingdao, where tyre grades are a few U.S. cents
cheaper than those offered in Southeast Asia.
"The Chinese don't import rubber as much as they did last
year. We can also see tyre makers are stepping up the pace in
using the stocks in China," said Gu Jiong, an analyst at Yutaka
Shoji Co in Tokyo.
"I think the inventory can continue to drop, maybe to
230,000 tonnes."
Preliminary June customs data showed China's natural rubber
imports fell to 130,000 tonnes from 180,000 tonnes in May.
Synthetic rubber imports slipped 18 percent.
Inventory in Qingdao consists of natural, synthetic and
compound rubber.
China's annual GDP growth slowed to 7.5 percent in April to
June - the ninth quarter in the last 10 that expansion has
weakened - putting pressure on Beijing to quicken reforms rather
than slow them to take up the economic slack.
"The stocks are very high anyway, so they need to draw them
down," said Lee Chen Hoay, investment analyst at Phillip Futures
in Singapore.
"The drop in the inventory is indicative of less import
demand, although we may see a pick up in economic activity in
the second half of this year."
