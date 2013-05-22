ABIDJAN May 22 Ivory Coast's natural rubber
exports totalled 100,573 tonnes by end-April since the start of
the year, up more than 17 percent from the same period last
year, provisional port data showed on Wednesday.
Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa producer, is also
Africa's leading grower of natural rubber.
Exports have grown in recent years as farmers, lured by the
promise of more stable incomes, have increasingly made the
switch from cocoa.
Following are port figures in tonnes for April:
Apr 2013 Mar 2013 Apr 2012
Abidjan 12,954 16,058 8,962
San Pedro 11,203 11,343 8,607
Total 24,157 27,401 17,569
Cumulative from Jan 100,573 76,416 85,709
NOTE: April data for Abidjan is provisional and could be
subject to revision. March data for Abidjan was revised to
16,058 tonnes from 11,346 tonnes previously.
