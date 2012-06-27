* SMR20 traded at lowest prices since late 2009
* SIR20 at four-year lows, traded to Singapore dealers
* RSS3 done at weakest prices since early 2010
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, June 27 China bought several cargoes
of Malaysian rubber after prices plunged to the weakest in more
than two years, raising hopes the world's largest consumer will
step up purchases and turn to other grades too, dealers said on
Wednesday.
SMR20 was sold to China in a series of overnight deals at
$2.83 to $2.84 per kg, free on board, for August shipment - the
lowest since at least December 2009. Indonesian SIR20, currently
at four-year lows, was sold at about $2.78 per kg to dealers in
Singapore, who normally ship the grade to China.
"China has returned to the market on a price dip. The
quantity is good. We and other companies sold a few thousand
tonnes of SMR20. They are buying a lot," said a dealer in Kuala
Lumpur. "Supply is not really an issue here."
Thai RSS3 grade was traded among trading houses and to tyre
makers at $3.04 to $3.05 per kg for August-September shipment,
the weakest price since early 2010 and well below a lifetime
high of $6.40 per kg in February 2011.
SIR20 was traded late on Tuesday 126.25 U.S. cents per pound
for August, 126.75 cents for October-December and at 127.25
cents for January-March.
Bridgestone Corp, the world's largest tyre maker,
sought to buy SIR20 at 126.50 cents on Wednesday, having
purchased the grade at about 129 cents in a series of deals last
week, said dealers.
Tyre grade prices have dropped to the current levels after
Tokyo rubber futures were hit by persistent selling caused by
worries that the debt crisis in Europe would hurt demand for
commodities.
Tokyo futures <0#JRU:> set the tone for physical prices in
Asia, but the contracts are influenced by macroeconomics. The
most active contract sank to its weakest level since November
2009 this week despite efforts by top producer Thailand to
support prices.
Thailand has bought only a fraction of the 200,000 tonnes of
rubber sheet it planned to purchase under a government
intervention scheme and is now looking for sales to China to
help prop up prices, the Thai deputy agriculture minister said.
China imported 822,654 tonnes of natural rubber in January
to May 2012, up 7.41 percent from a year earlier. Imports in May
alone jumped more than 40 percent to 175,830 tonnes.
"China is buying, but it all depends on the prices," said a
dealer in Singapore.
(Editing by Chris Lewis)