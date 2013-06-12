* Thai STR20 done at $2.38/kg, lowest since late 2009

By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, June 12 India, the world's second-largest rubber consumer, was in the market to buy tyre grade this week, but the demand did little to prevent prices from falling to multi-year lows, dealers said on Wednesday.

Tyre grade prices have been hit by selling in benchmark Tokyo rubber futures, which slipped to their weakest in nine months due to weaker equity markets, a rise in the yen and high inventory in top consumer China.

Indonesia's tyre grade, usually the cheapest in the region, was bid overnight at 105 U.S. cents a pound ($2.31 a kg), with no reports of deals. A dealer in Kuala Lumpur said the grade was sold on Wednesday at 104.50 cents for July/August but traders in Singapore and Indonesia could not confirm this.

Deals at 104.50 cents would bring SIR20 prices to their weakest since the last quarter of 2009. Last week, the grade was sold at 107.75 U.S. cents, down sharply from more than 130 cents in January.

"It looks like the price correction is not over yet. The market will stay bearish. The demand from tyre makers is depressed," said a dealer in Kuala Lumpur.

"India is buying selectively. They are the only buyers at the moment and everybody is eyeing the Indian market. But their demand is not overwhelming."

Thai STR20 was sold at $2.38 a kg for July/August, its lowest since late 2009, and down from $2.42 to $2.45 last week. The drop in prices was also triggered by a recovery in supply as the dry wintering season ended in top producer Thailand.

"There are keen sellers, but sometimes the bid price is far below cost. There are sellers who are keen to do business," said a dealer in Thailand. "We heard that some cargoes of STR20 were done last night. The buyers could be India."

Another Thai grade, RSS3, was offered at $2.70 a kg late on Wednesday, but there were no reports of deals. Just like the other grades, RSS3 was under pressure from a lack of interest from China because of the country's mounting inventory.

Rubber inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.1 percent to 114,324 tonnes last week, within sight of their highest in three years.

Malaysia's SMR20 was traded overnight at $2.35 a kg, down from $2.40 to $2.41 a kg last week.

WEEK AHEAD

Physical rubber prices are likely to trade at multi-year lows next week, with dealers skeptical about this week's meeting of producer nations in Indonesia to stabilise prices.

The meeting is organised by the International Tripartite Rubber Corporation (ITRC), which groups Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia. (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)