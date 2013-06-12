* Thai STR20 done at $2.38/kg, lowest since late 2009
* SIR20 reported done at 104.50 cents/lb
* TOCOM, China's lack of interest weigh on prices
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, June 12 India was in the market to
buy tyre grade this week, but the demand from the world's
second-largest rubber consumer did little to prevent prices from
dropping to multi-year lows, dealers said on Wednesday.
Tyre grade prices have been hit by selling in benchmark
Tokyo rubber futures, which slipped to their weakest in nine
months due to weaker equity markets, a rise in the yen and high
inventory in top consumer China.
The most active rubber contract on Tokyo Commodity Exchange,
currently November, settled 8.5 yen a kg lower at
240.1 yen after trading as low as 237.4 yen. Prices have slipped
around 20 percent this year.
Indonesia's tyre grade, usually the cheapest in the region,
was bid overnight at 105 U.S. cents a pound ($2.31 a kg), with
no reports of deals. A dealer in Kuala Lumpur said the grade was
sold on Wednesday at 104.50 cents for July/August but traders in
Singapore and Indonesia could not confirm this.
Deals at 104.50 cents would bring SIR20 prices to their
weakest since the last quarter of 2009.
Last week, the grade was sold at 107.75 U.S. cents, down
sharply from more than 130 cents in January.
"It looks like the price correction is not over yet. The
market will stay bearish. The demand from tyre makers is
depressed," a dealer in Kuala Lumpur said.
"India is buying selectively. They are the only buyers at
the moment and everybody is eyeing the Indian market. But their
demand is not overwhelming."
Thai STR20 was sold at $2.38 a kg for July/August, its
lowest since late 2009, and down from $2.42 to $2.45 last week.
The drop in prices was also triggered by a recovery in supply as
the dry wintering season ended in top producer Thailand.
"There are keen sellers, but sometimes the bid price is far
below cost. There are sellers who are keen to do business," said
a dealer in Thailand. "We heard that some cargoes of STR20 were
done last night. The buyers could be India."
Another Thai grade, RSS3, was offered at $2.70 a kg late on
Wednesday, but there were no reports of deals. Just like the
other grades, RSS3 was under pressure from a lack of interest
from China because of the country's mounting inventory.
Rubber inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 0.1 percent to 114,324 tonnes last week,
within sight of their highest in three years.
Malaysia's SMR20 was traded overnight at $2.35 a kg, down
from $2.40 to $2.41 a kg last week.
WEEK AHEAD
Physical rubber prices are likely to trade at multi-year
lows next week, with dealers expressing doubts about whether a
meeting of producer nations in Indonesia this week will be able
to stabilise prices.
The meeting is organised by the International Tripartite
Rubber Corporation (ITRC), which groups Thailand, Indonesia and
Malaysia.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Himani Sarkar)