* SIR20 done at 99-99.25 cents/lb
* Bridgestone seen buying SIR20 at 98 cents/lb
* RSS3 sold at $2.35-$2.36/kg; STR20 at $2.22-$2.23
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Jan 15 Indonesian rubber changed
hands below 100 U.S. cents a pound for the first time since the
middle of last year as declines in benchmark Tokyo futures and
soaring inventory in main consumer China pressured prices,
dealers said on Wednesday.
Although tyre grades from Thailand and Malaysia were also
traded this week, volumes were small.
Tokyo rubber futures, which set the tone for physical
prices, plunged to a 5-month low this week on a rising yen and
worries about demand from China.
Rubber stored in bonded warehouses in China's Qingdao port
rose by 5 percent to nearly 300,000 tonnes in December, dealers
said, raising fears that China could cut purchases in coming
months.
Indonesia's SIR20 was traded late on Tuesday at 99.00 and
99.25 U.S. cents a pound ($2.18 and $2.19 a kg) for March/April
delivery. Bridgestone Corp was reported to have bought
SIR20 at 98.00 cents for March.
Malaysian SMR20 as well as Thai RSS3 and STR20 grades were
sold at much higher prices.
"The high inventory in China is affecting sentiment. Supply
is basically OK in Thailand, and production is still at its
peak," said a dealer in southern Thailand.
"Protests in Bangkok have had no impact on exports yet."
But dealers said things could worsen in top rubber producer
Thailand, where protesters trying to unseat the government are
camped in central Bangkok. One allied group has threatened to
besiege the stock exchange and offices of the Aeronautical Radio
of Thailand Ltd.
Thai RSS3 rubber was traded late on Tuesday at $2.35 to
$2.36 a kg for March shipment, while another grade was sold at
$2.22 to $2.23 a kg. Last week, Bridgestone bought RSS3 at $2.35
per kg for February shipment.
Malaysia's SMR20 was sold by a trading house in Singapore to
unspecified buyers at $2.28 a kg. Dealers said it could be a
one-off deal as the grade was being offered at $2.15 a kg.
WEEK AHEAD
Dealers expect physical prices to track the fortunes of
Tokyo rubber futures, which ended down 9.2 percent in 2013 on
renewed concerns about demand. Tokyo rubber futures rose nearly
15 percent in 2012.