* Bridgestone buys SIR20 at 75.25 cents/lb
* Thai grades not traded, prices seen too low
* Tokyo rubber futures slide towards 4-1/2 year lows
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, May 7 Bargain hunters snapped up a
few cargoes of tyre grade rubber this week, but most sellers
stayed on the sidelines as prices held near multi-year lows on
concerns about demand and Thailand's plan to release stocks,
dealers said on Wednesday.
Thailand had planned in April to sell about 200,000 tonnes
of rubber during the wintering season, when latex output drops.
No sales were made, although the agriculture minister said on
Wednesday the government is still going ahead with the plan
despite opposition from farmers.
Dealers said Bridgestone Corp, the world's largest
tyre maker, bought SIR20 late on Tuesday at 75.25 U.S. cents a
pound ($1.66 a kg) for July. Deals were also struck among
trading houses at $1.67 a kg for June, down sharply from last
week's traded prices of $1.76 to $1.79.
"Many people simply do no want to do business right now,"
said a dealer in Indonesia's main growing island of Sumatra.
"Everybody suffers because of the low prices."
Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures tumbled more than 4 percent
as trading resumed after a two-day holiday, with the most active
October contract hitting a low of 197.3 yen a kg, not far from a
4-1/2 year low of 196.7 yen struck in April.
The Tokyo market, which has fallen more than 25 percent this
year on fears about falling demand in top consumer China, was
further hit by Thailand's plan to release stock it had purchased
from farmers to support domestic prices.
On Singapore's SICOM exchange, the TSR20 contract -
which covers Thai, Indonesian and Malaysian grades - was stuck
near its weakest since mid-2009. The dry wintering season in
Southeast Asia has failed to support prices.
Rubber is tapped year round but latex output drops during
the dry wintering season, when trees shed leaves.
Wintering in Thailand and Malaysia lasts from February to
April. In Indonesia, wintering lasts from February to May before
starting up again in July through September.
Thailand spent 22 billion baht ($680 million) buying rubber
from farmers from October 2012 to May 2013 without making much
impression on prices. Thailand may produce about 4.0 million
tonnes of rubber in 2014, of which around 80 percent is for
exports.
"Thai (sellers) are not willing to let go at current
prices," said a dealer in Malaysia.
"They are still hoping to sell STR20 at $1.80 a kg. Most
people are also trying to strike deals for RSS3 at $1.98 to $2,
but I don't hear any business," said the dealer, referring to
the two Thai grades.
Last week, RSS3 rubber was sold at $2.11 to $2.12 a kg.
Malaysia's SMR20 was sold overnight at $1.70 to $1.78 a kg,
down from $1.85 a kg last week.
"Rubber tappers are quite reluctant to go back to the
estates because prices are poor," said a dealer in Singapore.
