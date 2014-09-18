* STR20 sold at $1.55-$1.60 CIF China for Nov
* RSS3 traded, SIR20 little sold due to low prices
* Qingdao inventory slips, attracts buying from China
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Sept 18 Tyre makers from China
purchased several rubber cargoes this week following a drop in
inventories in Qingdao port, while some Indonesian exporters
were reluctant to offer the commodity as prices held near
five-year lows, dealers said on Thursday.
However, the slight pick-up in demand from top consumer
China was not really taken as a sign of recovery in a market
burdened by oversupply and confusion surrounding the sale of
100,000 tonnes of Thai rubber from state stockpiles.
Thai STR20 for November was sold to Chinese buyers at $1.55
to $1.60 per kg including freight in a series of overnight
deals, within sight of last week's traded price of $1.57 CIF.
Another Thai grade, RSS3, was traded at $1.65 to $1.70 a kg on a
free-on-board basis.
"Stocks in the bonded warehouses in Qingdao have dropped to
a new low this year, so we are seeing more consumers coming into
the market," said a dealer in Singapore.
"They have requested an early shipment because the price is
attractive. We have barely shipped rubber to China in the last
six months," said the dealer, adding he had sold Malaysian SMR20
at $1.635 to China without freight.
A Kuala Lumpur-based dealer said SMR20 was sold to
unspecified buyers at $1.585 a kg FOB overnight.
Inventories in the bonded warehouses in Qingdao were
estimated to have fallen to 192,200 tonnes, according to
dealers, from 362,200 tonnes in mid-May and around 341,000
tonnes in late June last year.
Stocks at the port have been depleted due to reduced demand
for the commodity as collateral for loans because of a probe
into alleged fraud.
"China is still cautious, especially since the release of
the latest economic data," said a dealer in Thailand. "I don't
know what they plan to do later in terms of purchases."
Foreign direct investment in China in August fell to a low
not seen in at least 2-1/2 years, the Commerce Ministry said on
Tuesday, underscoring the growth challenges facing the world's
second-biggest economy.
Tokyo rubber futures, a global benchmark, have
fallen more than 30 percent this year due to concern about
demand and economic growth in China. The most active contract
reversed early gains to settle 0.7 yen lower at 192.2 yen.
The TSR contracts on Singapore's SICOM market held
near their weakest since 2009 due to pressure from the Tokyo
market. The contracts cover Thai STR20, Malaysian SMR20 and
Indonesian SIR20 grades.
SIR20 was traded at $1.55 a kg overnight, higher than $1.49
to $1.50 quoted last week, but dealers said the grade should be
sold at about $1.60 a kg to break even.
"Some dealers in Singapore bought the cargoes last night,
and the rubber could be for shipments to Bridgestone," said a
dealer in Indonesia, referring to the world's largest tyre
maker.
"But many people are not so keen to trade because of the low
prices."
(Editing by Alan Raybould and Prateek Chatterjee)