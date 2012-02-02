* Tyre grades sold at between $3.78 and $4.06 a kg

* Many Chinese buyers absent, likely to turn to local inventory

By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, Feb 2 Bridgestone Corp , the world's largest tyre maker, bought a few cargoes of Indonesian rubber this week for nearby shipment, but many Chinese buyers were on the sidelines due to high inventory in bonded warehouses, dealers said on Thursday.

Rubber stocks in China's bonded warehouses in Qingdao are estimated at between 230,000 and 250,000 tonnes, higher than around 200,000 seen in late 2011, curbing demand for tyre grade in the physical market.

Tyre grades from Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia changed hands at as high as $4.06 a kg in a series of overnight deals.

"My Chinese customers told me the local price there is somewhere around $3.75. It's still at a discount to the overseas prices, so why must they buy from us?" asked a dealer in Singapore. "Stocks in Qindao are still over 200,000 tonnes."

Inventory in the bonded area is not disclosed to the public, but makes up the bulk of China's rubber stocks. Top consumer China imported 2.10 million tonnes of natural rubber in 2011, up 12.89 percent from the previous year.

"China's absence means there is pressure on nearby cargo until that stock goes," said another dealer in Singapore.

While buying interest from China was limited, Bridgestone purchased a few cargoes of Indonesia's SIR20 grade at 171.50 U.S cents a pound ($3.78 a kg) for March-April delivery.

There were also deals with unspecified buyers at 171.75 cents for April-May, said dealers.

Thai RSS3 was traded at $4.06 a kg for April delivery, STR20 was sold at between $3.835 and $3.90 for March, and Malaysian SMR20 was traded at $3.78, $3.79 and $3.83 a kg.

Prices of RSS3, considered the benchmark grade in Southeast Asia, have gone up more than 19 percent in the past month after main producer Thailand approved a 15 billion baht ($485 million) plan to buy rubber from farmers at 120 baht per kg to support domestic prices.

A senior Thai Agriculture Ministry official said the intervention scheme was expected to start in mid-February after several legislative steps have been completed.

WEEKAHEAD

Any dip in prices could entice some Chinese buyers to enter the physical market again next week, while purchases from tyre makers were expected to be steady before the dry wintering season starts in Thailand later in February and curbs supply.

Vietnam's northern port city of Hai Phong has approved the construction of a $575 million tyre factory by a subsidiary of Japan's Bridgestone Corp, state-run newspaper Nhan Dan quoted municipal authorities on Thursday as saying.

($1=30.91 baht)

(Editing by Sugita Katyal)