* SIR20 done at $3.04-$3.06/kg for March
* SMR20 sold at $3.14, STR20 reported done at same level
* China seen buying rubber from local inventory
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 China is likely to turn to its
own rubber inventory which is being offered at discounted
prices, dashing hopes the world's largest consumer will return
to the physical market ahead of the Lunar New Year early next
month, dealers said on Wednesday.
Although Thai, Indonesian and Malaysian tyre grades changed
hands in a series of overnight deals, they were sold among
trading houses only. Other tyre makers may look for bargains
after price-setting Tokyo futures slipped from 9-month highs.
"As far as I know, China hasn't come in to buy. They
normally want prompt shipment, which means they don't want the
cargo to arrive when they are away on holiday. Shipments to
China take from 12 to 15 days," said a dealer in Kuala Lumpur.
"I don't think they are buying now. If they need rubber
urgently, they can buy it from warehouses. Ex-warehouse rubber
in China can be as much $50 a tonne cheaper if you include
freight."
Rubber inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 1.8 percent to 101,482 tonnes last week,
their highest in more than two years following recent strong
imports. SNR-TOTAL-DW
China takes 35 percent of rubber, making it the world's
largest user of the commodity.
Indonesia's SIR20 rubber was sold to dealers in Singapore
late on Tuesday at 138 and 139.00 U.S. cents a pound ($3.04 and
$3.06 a kg) for March shipment, little changed from last week.
Malaysia's SMR20 was traded at $3.14 a kg, having been
offered at $3.30 last week.
There was talk that Thai STR20 was sold at $3.12 to $3.14 a
kg, down from an offer price of $3.20 last week after Tokyo
rubber futures fell from a peak.
Tokyo futures fell by 3 percent as a shaky global economic
outlook and a pause in the yen's recent selloff prompted
profit-taking after prices hit a nine-month high last week. The
June contract fell as low as 302.8 yen, down 9.3 yen, or
3 percent.
"We haven't detected any demand from China. Considering
market sentiment, I don't think Chinese buyers are likely to buy
rubber from us at the current price level," said a dealer in
southern Thailand.
Another Thai grade, RSS3, was offered on Wednesday at $3.20
a kg, down sharply from the traded price of $3.33 last week.
WEEK AHEAD
More gains in the yen could weigh on Tokyo futures and cut
physical prices, possibly inducing demand from tyre makers such
as Brigestone Corp.
The yen extended gains for the second day on Wednesday after
Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari cautioned that excessive
yen weakness could boost import prices.
