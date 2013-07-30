BANGKOK, July 30 Asian rubber prices were
expected to drop further due to slowing demand and rising
supply, with Thailand planning to offload stocks later in the
year.
"Normally the weather should be fine over the next few weeks
and supply should rise substantially, so buyers are waiting to
buy at lower prices," said a trader in Thailand's Hat Yai rubber
centre.
Most tyremakers stayed on the sidelines as they waited for
prices to fall, although an Indonesian trader said some were
making small "hand to mouth" purchases.
Bridgestone Corp bought Thai RSS3 at $2.45 per kg
for September delivery, while Chinese buyers purchased
Indonesia's SIR20 blocked rubber at $2.18 per kg (0.99 U.S. cent
per lb), traders said.
Concentrated latex was traded at $1,580 per tonne in bulk,
down slightly from last week's $1,600 per tonne.
Traders said that the 210,000 tonnes of Thai government
rubber stocks were pressuring prices, with the country's
agriculture minister saying stocks would be offloaded later in
the year.
Fine weather is forecast for Thailand's key rubber-producing
southern region, allowing farmers to tap more latex.
The price of unsmoked sheet (USS3), a raw material for
export-grade smoked rubber sheet (RSS3) which farmers sell to
factories, fell to 69 baht per kg.
That was well below a government target price of 80 baht,
prompting some farmers to threaten protests.
"We have sent a letter to the government asking for a price
subsidy programme," said Boonsong Nabtong, head of the
Federation of Rubber Planters Association of Thailand.
The national rubber committee is due to meet next week to
seek ways to support farmers, said a senior official at the
Agriculture Ministry.
But traders said the government was unlikely to implement a
scheme to pay farmers at higher-than-market prices, after
spending nearly $20 billion intervening in rice markets.
($1 = 31.1900 Thai baht)
