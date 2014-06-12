* SIR20 sold to Bridgestone at $1.68 to $1.695/kg
* SMR20 traded at $1.77/kg, Thai grades untraded
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, June 12 Indonesian rubber was sold to
Bridgestone Corp for August delivery this week, a few
cargoes of Malaysian tyre grade changed hands among trading
houses, but consumers were waiting for prices in Thailand to
slip, dealers said on Thursday.
Global oversupply and concerns about economic growth in top
consumer China have sent rubber prices to multi-year lows this
year and hurt millions of farmers in Southeast Asia.
Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures have fallen about 27
percent so far this year, sending physical prices in Singapore's
SICOM to their lowest level in nearly five years. The
TSR20 contract on SICOM covers Thai, Indonesian and Malaysian
grades.
Indonesia's SIR20 was sold to top tyre maker Bridgestone at
$1.68 to $1.695 a kg without freight for August delivery in a
series of overnight deals, higher than $1.66 to $1.675 last
week, due to recent rebound in Tokyo futures.
Malaysia's SMR20 was traded at $1.77 a kg, versus last
week's offer prices at $1.67 to $1.70 a kg. Some cargoes were
sold to China at $1.70 without freight, dealers said.
Dealers could not confirm deals for Thai RSS3 and STR20
grades.
"We didn't hear anything unfortunately. It's very strange
but I think the Thai dealers are still holding on to the
prices," said a dealer in Kuala Lumpur.
"The range for SMR20 is quite wide. There are some cargoes
bound for China, although I think they have been bought by
dealers in Singapore who need to cover shorts."
Inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures
Exchange have slipped to their lowest since November at about
154,000 tonnes, but stocks in the bonded warehouses in Qingdao
remain high and are estimated by dealers at more than 300,000
tonnes.
RSS3 was quoted at $2.02 to $2.03 a kg for August delivery,
little changed from last week's levels. STR20 was offered at
$1.74 to $1.75 a kg, higher than $1.70 last week, but much lower
than the production cost of about $1.80.
In mid-June last year, STR20 was traded at above $2 a kg.
"The offer price is definitely below production cost, but
still buyers are not willing to pay," said a dealer in Thailand.
The tyre-making industry makes up about 60 percent of global
rubber consumption. Rubber is also used to make gloves, condoms
and products used in industries such as transport, construction,
health and mining.
WEEK AHEAD
Tyre grade prices could fall again if Tokyo rubber futures
resume the downtrend.
