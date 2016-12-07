MUMBAI Dec 7 Global natural rubber prices are
likely to remain firm in the short term due to stronger crude
oil prices and as consumption growth outpaces production, a
group of producers said on Wednesday.
Consumption of natural rubber among members of the
Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries (ANRPC) rose
4.3 percent to 7.387 million tonnes in January-November while
production increased only 0.4 percent, Nguyen Ngoc Bich,
secretary-general of ANRPC, said in a statement.
ANRPC members, which include major producers Thailand and
Indonesia, together account for about 90 percent of global
rubber output.
Output this year could rise just 0.1 percent to 11.08
million tonnes, Bich said. Production increased 1.1 percent in
2015.
Japanese rubber futures, a benchmark in Asia, surged to
245.6 yen per kg on Nov. 29, the highest level in 1-1/2 years.
Bich said rubber prices will also benefit in the short term
from firmer oil prices.
Brent crude oil jumped 15 percent last week in its
biggest increase since early 2009 after the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia announced they would
jointly cut production next year in an attempt to prop up
markets.
