KOCHI, India Feb 20 Global rubber prices will
bottom out in the next 6-12 months as demand from top buyer
China could return following an expected run down of its
stockpiles, the head of commodity trader Olam International
said on Thursday.
Global rubber prices are near their lowest levels in several
years on worries about a slowing economy in China, forcing the
world's top natural rubber producers to consider joint action to
support prices.
But Sunny Verghese, chief executive of Singapore-based Olam,
said he expected China to deplete its stockpile in the next 6-12
months.
Chinese inventory in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai
Futures Exchange has hit its highest level since 2004, while
closely-watched stocks in bonded warehouses in the port of
Qingdao are estimated by dealers at around 304,000 tonnes,
compared with around 250,000 tonnes in October.
"If China grows at 7-7.5 percent, we should see rubber
demand coming back," Verghese said on the sidelines of a rubber
conference in the southern Indian state of Kerala.
"Excess stocks currently present will take 6-12 months to
work out, after which we will see a more balanced supply-demand
condition."
