* Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia meet this month to discuss
price support moves
* Indonesia has urged farmers to reduce tapping frequency
* Concerns over demand from top consumer China weigh
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 The world's top natural rubber
producers are considering joint action to support prices, a year
after a similar attempt failed, as tyre grades dip to five-year
lows on worries about a slowing economy in top consumer China.
Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia, which together account for
more than 70 percent of global natural rubber output, are
examining whether to curb exports, reduce tapping or buy the
commodity from farmers in a co-ordinated fashion to reverse the
price declines.
Representatives from the three Southeast nations are meeting
this month to try and hammer out a deal. A preliminary meeting
of the officials is scheduled this weekend in Singapore.
An agreement may provide a boost to rubber producing firms
such as Thailand's Sri Trang Agro-Industry but could
raise input costs for tyre makers such as Bridgestone Corp
, which are the biggest users of rubber.
"I think only producing countries can support prices at this
stage," said Gu Jiong, an analyst at Yutaka Shoji Co in Tokyo.
"Whatever they plan to do, they just need to show their
commitment. The mood in the market is very very bad."
The three Southeast Asian nations, which are grouped under
the International Rubber Consortium (IRCo), last acted jointly
in 2012-2013, agreeing to cut exports by 300,000 tonnes, or 3
percent of 2012 global output.
But rubber prices rose only temporarily before sliding again
due to fears the debt crisis in Europe could derail demand.
Indonesia, the world's No.2 producer, then publicly called for
the pact to be discontinued, saying it was not the best solution
under the circumstances.
With China's economy cooling more, the declines have
accelerated. China's services sector grew at its slowest pace in
almost 2-1/2 years in January after firms secured a smaller
volume of new business, a private survey showed, adding to
growing signs of slackening in the Chinese economy.
A combination of swelling inventory in China, rising output
in Asia and heavy selling in benchmark Tokyo rubber futures,
which set the tone for tyre grades, is outweighing growth in
global auto sales that are forecast to rise up to 5 percent this
year.
Producing nations have already begun responding. India is
not a member of IRCo, but the main producing state of Kerala has
started buying rubber at above-market prices from farmers after
domestic prices plunged to four-year lows.
Indonesia has already urged its farmers to reduce tapping.
Thailand, the No.1 producer, and Malaysia, the sixth largest,
could opt for export and output cuts, said rubber industry
officials in the region.
"If we don't reduce our output, global rubber price
(declines) will deepen further because global rubber stock is
high," Herdrajat Natawijaya, a director at Indonesia's
agriculture ministry, told Reuters.
"We are cutting rubber output around 10 percent this year or
around 300,000 tonnes in volume by reducing tapping frequency
while waiting for better price."
PRICE DECLINES
Indonesia's SIR20, usually the cheapest in Southeast Asia,
was sold this week at 85.00 to 85.50 U.S. cents a pound to a
number of buyers, including top tyre maker Bridgestone. SIR20
last traded at these low prices in 2009.
And the most active rubber July contract on the
Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) fell to 18-month lows this week
on concerns over demand from China, where inventories in
warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange are at
their highest since 2004. SNR-TOTAL-DW
The closely watched rubber stocks in bonded warehouses in
Qingdao port are estimated by dealers at around 304,000 tonnes,
compared to around 250,000 tonnes in October.
"We don't see an increase in demand for rubber," said a
Malaysian government official, who declined to be named because
he is not authorised to speak to the media.
"We are exploring the export cutback implemented in October
2012 until March 2013. This will be further discussed in a
meeting in the third week of February," the official said,
adding output cuts were needed in the longer term.
(With reporting by Yayat Supriatna in JAKARTA, Anuradha Raghu
in KUALA LUMPUR, Rajendra Jadhav in MUMBAI and Apornrath
Phoonphongphiphat in BANGKOK; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)