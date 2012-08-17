* Tyre grade rubber jumps more than 5 percent
SINGAPORE, Aug 17 Tyre grade prices jumped more
than 5 percent after Tokyo rubber futures rallied on the latest
plan by top producers to trim exports and cut trees this year,
but the excitement could be shortlived in the absence of details
such as funding, dealers said on Friday.
Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia on Thursday announced the
new measures to curb supply by up to 450,000 tonnes, which
is similar to a move in 2008 to slash exports by more than
900,000 tonnes. The three countries account for 70 percent of
global output.
The most active rubber contract on the Tokyo Commodity
Exchange, January, extended gains on Friday and rallied
6 percent to a high of 224.8 yen a kg, pushing up the price of
tyre grade in Southeast Asia by more than 5 percent.
But the producers have yet to spell out key details such as
the timing of the plan, whether they will buy rubber from
domestic markets, and how they will compensate farmers who agree
to cut trees. There are also worries about slowing demand in top
consumer China.
"China's domestic demand has been weak in the first half of
the year for several reasons. The main reason is the policy of
curbing automobiles in some cities like Beijing, which cuts
demand for tyres," said Li Botao, an analyst with Beijing
Oriental Agri-Business Consultant Co. Ltd.
"A slower economy in the year restrains demand as well."
Tokyo futures had plunged to their weakest in nearly three
years this week on worries about the health of the global
economy and after disappointing China's trade figures painted a
picture of a slowing economy.
"We certainly will see impact from this. But it is difficult
to see exactly how this will affect us. We will continue to pay
close attention," said Yuki Kawasoe, a spokesman at tire maker
Bridgestone Corp, the world's largest tyre maker.
In their latest attempt to shore up prices, Thailand,
Indonesia and Malaysia will cut exports by 300,000 tonnes this
year and will reduce supply by cutting down trees across about
16,000 hectares (39,520 acres).
Indonesian SIR20 changed hands at as much as 113.50 U.S.
cents a pound , up 3.6 percent from earlier this week, on the
plan while Malaysian SMR20 jumped more than 5 percent, trading
as high as $2.64 a kg, from $2.50 late on Tuesday.
There were no reports of deals for Thai RSS3, which was
offered at $2.75 a kg on Friday. The grade was traded at $2.60 a
kg earlier this week -- well below a lifetime high of $6.40 a kg
in February 2011.
"I think this is just a temporary rally. But we shall see.
How can anyone restrict exports? You hit the agreed amount in
October for instance, then what, no more exports?" asked a
dealer in Singapore.
"That would be detrimental to the likes of shippers and
farmers! There would be riots. Chop down the trees or push
finished goods into the South China Sea ... that's the best way
to drive the price up!"
The producers said details of the new plan would be
announced later. But in the past, such schemes have involved
setting quotas that restrict the volume of rubber individual
exporters can ship, and governments have often found them
difficult to enforce.
"Earlier attempts by rubber-producing countries to cut
production to support prices were not successful," said Rajiv
Budhiraja, Director General Automotive Tyre Manufacturers
Association.
"And let's see how it will impact prices this time," he
added.
India, the world's second-largest consumer, saw July imports
of natural rubber fall by more than 14 percent from a year ago,
to 17,084 tonnes, as tyre makers slowed purchases due to
comfortable inventories built-up from earlier imports.
