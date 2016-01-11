(Adds comment from source)
Jan 11 Canadian gold miner Rubicon Minerals Corp
cut the gold reserve estimate for its Phoenix mine in
Ontario by 86 percent and said it was considering selling itself
among other options, sending its shares down 60 percent.
Rubicon said on Monday the inferred gold reserves at the
mine was now 0.3 million ounces, compared with the 2.2 million
ounces it estimated in 2013.
"Not only is this a huge negative development for RMX, but
is it also a huge black-eye for the industry," Mackie Research
Capital analysts wrote in a note.
"We are totally shocked ... particularly after so many
engineering firms have reviewed the data," the analysts wrote.
Rubicon mainly raised funds for the mine through issuing
shares and through so-called "streaming agreements", which
provided upfront funds in exchange for a portion of a mine's
future output.
Royal Gold Inc signed a $75 million gold "streaming
agreement" on the mine in January 2014.
The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) provided a
$50 million loan facility last May for developing the mine.
The miner said the drop in resources was due to new drilling
information and changes in modeling.
The company suspended operations at the mine in November and
said it had temporarily laid off about 200 employees and 110
contractors, accounting for 87 percent of the total workforce.
Rubicon said it had hired BMO Capital Markets and TD
Securities to assist in evaluating strategic alternatives. Those
discussions will include talks with CPPIB, according to a source
familiar with the matter.
Royal Gold was not immediately available for comments.
Rubicon shares, which had lost about 90 percent of their
value in the last 12 months, were down 60 percent at 5 Canadian
cents.
