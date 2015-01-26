Jan 26 Rubicon Partners SA :
* Signs letters of intent with two investors to sell its
30.59 percent stake in Miraculum SA
* First investor, Mariza Dystrybucja Sp. z o.o., plans to
buy 30.59 percent stake in Miraculum until March 20
* Second letter of intent for purchase of 30.59 percent
stake in Miraculum was signed with RDM Partners sp. z o.o.
* Mariza Dystrybucja Sp. z o.o. plans to ultimately increase
its stake in Miraculum SA to over 50 pct
* RDM Partners sp. z o.o. is a company affiliated with
chairman of the management board of Miraculum, Monika Nowakowska
(Gdynia Newsroom)