May 2 Rubicon Fund Management LLP, a unit of
Rubicon Global Fund said Jeffrey Brummette, one of the founding
partners, is rejoining the firm as head of marketing with
immediate effect.
Brummette left the firm in 2007 to pursue other interests,
including a spell at Strategic Fixed Income UK LLP before
setting up his own fund three years later.
Brummette will also assume the role of chief investment
officer for the recently launched Rubicon Dynamic Fund.
