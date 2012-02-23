* Q4 EPS $0.04 vs est $0.07
* Shares drop 16 pct after market
Feb 23 Rubicon Technology Inc
reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast a
weak first quarter, hurt by continued weakness in the LED
market.
Shares of company, which makes crystals used in
light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and laser market, were down 16
percent at $10.21 in extended trading. They closed at $12.17 on
Thursday on the Nasdaq.
The electronic materials provider expects to earn 10 cents
to 14 cents a share in the first quarter on revenue between $8
million and $12 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 11 cents per
share on revenue of $22.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Fourth-quarter net income was $861,000, or 4 cents per
share, compared with $15.3 million, or 64 cents a share in the
year-ago period.
Revenue fell 34 percent to $19.4 million.
Analysts, on average, had pegged the company's profit at 7
cents a share on revenue of $20.2 million.