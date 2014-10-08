Oct 8 Restaurant chain operator Ruby Tuesday Inc
reported a first-quarter profit compared with a year-ago
loss, helped by an increase in same-restaurant sales.
The company's shares rose about 19.8 percent in after market
trading on Wednesday.
Same-restaurant sales rose 6 percent at the company's 31
domestic Ruby Tuesday franchise restaurants, compared with a
year earlier.
Ruby Tuesday reported a net profit of $2.6 million, or 4
cents per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 2, compared with a
net loss of $22.2 million, or 37 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Revenue fell about 3 percent to $281.2 million.
(Reporting By Nayan Das and Yashaswini Swamynathan in
Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)