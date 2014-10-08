(Adds details, background; updates shares)
Oct 8 Restaurant chain operator Ruby Tuesday Inc
swung to a first-quarter profit after five straight
quarters of losses as more customers visited its casual dining
restaurants, driving better-than-expected same-restaurant sales.
The company's shares were up 19.4 percent in after market
trading.
Same-restaurant sales rose 6 percent at the company's 31
domestic Ruby Tuesday franchise restaurants, compared with a
year earlier.
Same-restaurant sales at company-owned Ruby Tuesday
restaurants rose 1.1 percent, beating the average analyst
estimate of a 0.7 percent increase, according to research firm
Consensus Metrix.
Same-restaurant guest counts rose 1.3 percent in the
quarter, the company said.
Ruby Tuesday said it expected same-restaurant sales for the
second quarter and full year to be up 1-2 percent.
Ruby Tuesday, which also owns and operates Lime Fresh
Mexican Grill, competes in the increasingly popular "fast casual
dining" category, along with larger rivals Darden Restaurants
and Brinker International Inc.
The Maryville, Tennessee-based company exited its non-core
businesses such as Marlin & Ray's and Wok Hay in 2013 to focus
on its core Ruby Tuesday restaurants.
The company posted a net profit of $2.6 million, or 4 cents
per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 2, compared with a net
loss of $22.2 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, Ruby Tuesday posted a loss of 1
cent per share.
Revenue fell about 3 percent to $281.2 million.
Analysts on average expected a loss of 12 cents per share
and revenue of $283.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Ruby Tuesday shares closed at $5.92 on the New York Stock
Exchange. Up to Wednesday's close, the stock had fallen more
than 14 percent this year.
(Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty, Nayan Das and Yashaswini
Swamynathan in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)