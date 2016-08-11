Aug 11 Shares of Ruby Tuesday Inc plunged
as much as 14 percent in extended trading on Thursday after the
restaurant chain operator posted its fourth straight quarterly
loss and said it would close about 95 restaurants.
The company, whose shares had fallen about 44 percent in the
past 12 months through Thursday's close, also forecast 2017
adjusted profit far below analysts' estimate.
The casual dining chain, which sold its Lime Fresh Mexican
Grill brand in June, said the stores will cease operations by
September and it expected to incur related pre-tax charges of
$72 million to $81 million.
Ruby Tuesday had about 724 restaurants systemwide as of May
31.
The company forecast adjusted profit of between 5 cents and
9 cents per share for its financial year ending June 6, 2017,
compared with analysts' average estimate of 13 cents, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Same-restaurant sales fell 3.7 percent in the fourth
quarter, much bigger than the 1.7 percent decline in the same
period a year earlier.
Total revenue fell 5.9 percent to $279.3 million.
Chief Executive JJ Buettgen blamed softness in the casual
dining industry and increased promotional activity by rivals for
the results.
Buettgen said he expected the macro environment to remain
challenging for some time.
The company's shares were trading down 10 percent at $3.35
in after-hours trading on Thursday.
