Jan 5 Ruby Tuesday Inc cut its earnings outlook for the year as it expects weak same-restaurant sales and higher advertising costs, sending the company's stock down 5 percent in trading after the bell.

The casual dining chain now expects same-restaurant sales for company-owned restaurants to fall 2 percent to 4 percent for the year, compared with its previous outlook of flat to a fall of 2 percent.

Ruby Tuesday also reported a second-quarter loss that was narrower than expected, helped by better cost control, but said it expects the rest of fiscal 2012 to be "challenging," due to the industry's competitive promotional environment.

The company and its peers such as Darden International Inc , Brinker International Inc and Buffalo Wild Wings Inc have been ramping up promotions to attract frugal diners.

Ruby Tuesday, named after a song by the Rolling Stones band, now expects a full-year profit of 55 cents to 65 cents a share, down from its previous forecast of 60 cents to 75 cents a share.

The company forecast a third-quarter profit of 12 cents to 16 cents a share, much lower than analysts' average estimate of 27 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For Sept-Nov, Ruby Tuesday, reported a net loss of $2 million, or 3 cents a share, compared with a profit of $4.6 million, or 7 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $307.5 million.

Analysts expected a loss of 5 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $313.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company fell 5 percent to $6.71 in extended trade. They closed at $7.06 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.