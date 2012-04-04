* Q3 adj EPS $0.18 vs est $0.16
* Q3 revenue $324.8 mln vs est $339 mln
* Q3 same-restaurant sales down 5 pct
* Sees FY 2012 adj EPS $0.43-$0.48 vs est $0.56
* Shares fall 10 pct after market
April 4 Ruby Tuesday Inc's quarterly
revenue missed Wall Street expectations hurt by a fall in
same-store sales, and the casual dining chain forecast full-year
adjusted earnings below analysts' estimates.
Shares of the company fell 10 percent in extended trade.
They had closed at $8.88 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
Ruby Tuesday forecast full-year adjusted earnings of 43
cents to 48 cents a share, while analysts were expecting
earnings of 56 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Third-quarter net income fell to $4.5 million, or 7 cents
per share, from $16 million, or 25 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding impairment charges, the restaurant chain earned 18
cents a share.
Revenue at the company, which competes with Darden
Restaurants Inc, Brinker International's
Chilli's, and DineEquity's Applebee's, rose marginally
to $324.8 million.
Analysts on an average were expecting a profit of 16 cents a
share, on revenue of $339.03 million.
Third-quarter same-restaurant sales fell 5 percent.
"The promotional environment continues to be very
competitive and over the past several quarters we have not
competed well with the heavy television advertising levels of
our peers," Chief Executive Sandy Beall said in a statement.
Ruby Tuesday, named after a song by the Rolling Stones band,
also forecast a 4 percent to 4.5 percent drop in same-store
sales in fiscal 2012.