April 26 Casual dining chain Ruby Tuesday Inc said it hired Michael Moore as it chief financial officer, to replace Marguerite Duffy.

Moore, who was hired on April 23, will takeover from Duffy on June 5, 2012. Duffy had announced her retirement in January. .

Earlier this month, Ruby Tuesday reported quarterly revenue that missed Wall Street expectations and forecast full-year adjusted earnings below analysts' estimates.