Qatar willing to talk to resolve Gulf crisis - foreign minister
June 6 Qatar is open to holding dialogue to resolve the crisis with its Gulf neighbours, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told CNN International.
* Q4 adj EPS $0.21 vs est. $0.25
* Q4 rev $361.6 mln vs est. $359 mln
* Sees FY 2013 EPS $0.20-$0.30
July 25 Casual dining chain Ruby Tuesday Inc reported a lower-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit as fewer people frequented its restaurants.
The company posted a fourth-quarter loss of $5.8 million, or 9 cents per share, compared with a profit of $13.9 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 21 cents per share.
Revenue rose 2.9 percent to $361.6 million.
Analysts on average expected earnings of 25 cents per share on sales of $359 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Ruby Tuesday shares, which have fallen about 30 percent in the past year, closed at $6.17 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
June 6 Qatar is open to holding dialogue to resolve the crisis with its Gulf neighbours, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told CNN International.
LONDON, June 6 British Prime Minister Theresa May looks on course to increase her parliamentary majority in Thursday's election, an opinion poll showed on Tuesday, shortly after another survey suggested the race with the opposition Labour Party was neck and neck.