BRIEF-Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises says to expand industrial segment
* Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc - effective July 1, 2017, its industrial steam generation group will transition from power segment to industrial segment
April 4 Network gear maker Brocade Communications Systems Inc said on Monday it would buy Ruckus Wireless Inc in a cash and stock deal worth about $1.5 billion.
Ruckus stockholders will get $6.45 in cash and 0.75 shares of Brocade common stock for each share held.
Net of Ruckus's cash on hand, the deal value is about $1.2 billion, the companies said. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Moleculin Biotech issues shareholder update on FDA designation of orphan drug and IND status for annamycin