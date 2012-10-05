* To list under the symbol "RKUS"
* Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank Securities
are lead underwriters
Oct 5 WiFi products maker Ruckus Wireless Inc
filed with U.S. regulators on Friday to raise up to $100 million
in an initial public offering of common stock.
The Sunnyvale, California-based company, which makes
wireless LAN products for both indoor and outdoor use, intends
to list its stock under the symbol "RKUS."
The company however did not specify the stock exchange it
intended to list on, the number of shares it planned to sell and
their expected price.
Goldman Sachs & Co, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank
Securities are the lead underwriters to the offering, the
company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
Chief Executive Selina Lo had told Reuters in January that
the company planned to go public in 2013.
Net proceeds from the offering would be used for working
capital expense and other general corporate purposes, the
company said.
Ruckus, backed by private equity firm Sequoia Capital,
recorded a net profit of $6.1 million, on revenue of $94 million
for the six months ended June 30.
The company competes with Meru Networks Inc, Aruba
Networks Inc and larger companies like Cisco Systems
Inc.
Ruckus's customers include Time Warner Cable Inc,
Towerstream Corp, Tikona Digital Networks, and Bright
House Networks among others.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.