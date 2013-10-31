NEW YORK, Oct 31 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan have sold the USD250m senior high
yield notes backing the buyout of teen clothing retailer rue21
at a steep discount of 73, market sources said on Thursday.
The bond, which matures in 2021 and carries a coupon of 9%,
priced at the end of last week, two of the sources said.
The retailer's dwindling sales, in what analysts describe as
a "faddish" teen market, irked investors and left the
underwriters with a total loss in the region of USD150m, market
participants estimate.
The deal stood out as leveraged finance markets are red-hot
with record issuance for high-yield bonds in September and
riskier deals including payment-in-kind bonds being sold as
investors chase yield.
The underwriters sold the USD538.5m leveraged loan that also
backed the buyout by private equity group Apax at a discount of
81.5 earlier this month - that accounted for about two thirds of
the overall losses for the banks.
IFR reported last week that the underwriters were trying to
gauge the clearing level for the bond based on where the loan
was trading. It had risen to around 85 in secondary markets.
Investors had demanded an even greater discount on the
bridge due to its subordination in the capital structure, and
the company's high leverage. Moody's estimates rue21's pro-forma
debt/Ebitda at about eight times for the 12 months ended August
3 2013.