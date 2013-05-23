BRIEF-Millennium Global Holdings acquires 49 pct ownership of Pacific Seafoods Co
* Signed deed of absolute sale of 49% ownership and control in Pacific Seafoods Company Ltd
May 23 Teen-apparel retailer rue21 Inc said it agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Apax Partners in a deal valued at about $1.1 billion.
Apax will pay $42.00 per rue21 share in cash, representing a premium of 23 percent to the stock's Wednesday close.
DUBAI, May 31 Stock markets in the Gulf look likely to be flat to slightly lower on Wednesday as an overnight pull-back in oil prices may keep institutional funds on the sidelines.