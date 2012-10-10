LONDON Oct 10 Nordic private equity firm
Triton's plan to take a dividend out of its German chemicals
firm Ruetgers has been put on hold after renewed interest from
trade buyers, banking sources said on Wednesday.
Triton was close to issuing a high-yield bond for Ruetgers
in September to pay itself a dividend, the sources said.
Triton, which declined to comment, put Ruetgers up for sale
earlier in the year with Goldman Sachs running the process.
Talks around the sale stalled and Triton considered the dividend
deal instead.
Investor Pamplona, which was in advanced talks to buy the
business for more than 600 million euros ($774 million), is no
longer interested, several bankers said.
Indian group Himadri Chemicals also expressed an interest in
the company in March.
There has been no decision about a sale as Triton and
potential buyers are still evaluating a price, one source said.
So, the dividend deal remains an option for Triton.
"It is a process that could go either way", the source said.
There has been a recent rise in private equity dividend
deals - known as dividend recapitalisations from 2006 buyout
boom times - as banks seeks new ways to generate fees after a
lack of takeover activity in the past quarter.
Triton acquired Ruetgers, which makes chemicals from coal
tar, in 2008.
($1 = 0.7754 euro)
