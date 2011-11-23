Nov 23 Leaked reports into England's rugby
World Cup debacle paint a picture of a squad in meltdown and
expose schisms and leadership failings greater than even their
dismal performance had suggested.
A trio of reviews by the Rugby Football Union's director of
elite rugby Rob Andrew; the players' union; and professional
clubs, had not been intended to be seen by the public, but were
obtained by the Times newspaper.
The London-based newspaper revealed the reports' contents on
Wednesday in a grim account of ill-discipline, greed, division
and mismanagement.
England's campaign in New Zealand ended in abject failure
with a 19-12 quarter-final loss to France last month, but more
tellingly, it was characterised by poor discipline and poor
decisions throughout, both on the pitch and off it.
Stalwart Mike Tindall was belatedly fined 25,000 pounds for
his drunken behaviour during a night out in Queenstown, but the
ramifications of that now-infamous evening sent shudders through
the squad, with coach Martin Johnson criticised in the reports
for failing to discipline players involved.
"I suppose we just wanted Johnno to have the (courage) to
take action, especially after the Tindall night. He was too
loyal and that was his downfall," one player was quoted as
saying in the leaked report.
The players' report, compiled by the Rugby Players'
Association, was based on anonymous interviews with more than 90
percent of the players, the Times reported, and it highlighted a
divide between the senior members and the rest of the squad.
ALCOHOL POLICY
It made a series of recommendations -- all centred on
discipline -- including more accountability, a stricter regime
and a clear alcohol policy.
"We had meetings where 'values' were discussed but they felt
like empty words," one player said in the report, while another
added: "If it's the senior players leading drinking games or
drinking until they can't remember anything, what example are
the younger players set?"
It concluded: "This report is not setting out to absolve the
players from making mistakes, as they surely did both on and off
the field.
"In a culture of honesty and success ... players need to
accept their shortcomings in what has to be seen as a golden
opportunity gone begging."
The entire coaching set-up came under fire in the players'
report, except for scrum coach Graham Rowntree, who was praised.
"They'd had four years to develop a plan for the World Cup
and it felt like they were doing it off-the-cuff in New
Zealand," one player said.
"I've never played well in an England shirt," said another.
"I try my best but I know the game plan doesn't suit me and I'm
not confident because I don't believe in what we're following."
The report said: "It is clear that (the England) environment
is vastly different to those at their clubs where players are
trusted, assured of ongoing support and have good working
relationships with coaches and team mates who share a vision in
how they operate and in all aspects of their professional lives.
This needs to be urgently addressed."
BROKEN TEAM SPIRIT
The three reports paint a picture of broken team spirit and
of some individuals more interested in making money than
representing England.
One player reported hearing another, after the quarter-final
loss, saying: "There's 35,000 pounds ... down the toilet."
The player said: "That made me sick. Money shouldn't even
come into a player's mind."
The Times quoted Rob Andrew's report as saying: "It is very
disappointing that a senior group, led by the captain Lewis
Moody, disputed the level of payment for the World Cup squad
which led to meetings with RFU executives.
"I believe this led to a further unsettling of the squad
just before departure which included a threat by the squad not
to attend the World Cup send-off dinner, at Twickenham. It
suggested that some of the senior players were more focused on
money than getting the rugby right."
The publication of the report, and the extent of the
problems within English rugby, are likely to do little to help
attract a top-notch coach to replace Johnson, who stepped down
earlier this month.
New Zealand's World Cup-winning coach Graham Henry earlier
this week ruled himself out of the running with Northampton
director of rugby Jim Mallinder tipped by insiders for the job.
Still effectively rudderless at boardroom level, without a
national team coach, and now rocked by a series of withering
attacks, England will want to move decisively to put its house
in order before hosting the next World Cup in 2015.
