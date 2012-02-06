LONDON Feb 6 Mobile phone company 02 has extended its sponsorship of English rugby union for a further four years, a vote of confidence in the national team as they try to rebuild following a traumatic World Cup last year.

02, owned by Spain's Telefonica, has been sponsoring the English Rugby Football Union (RFU) since the game went professional in 1995.

This latest partnership will extend beyond the 2015 World Cup which England will host.

"We are delighted to be extending our partnership with O2. They have been a long-term supporter of rugby at both the grassroots and elite level," RFU chief commercial officer Sophie Goldschmidt said in a statement.

England began the defence of their Six Nations title with a 13-6 win over Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.

They have a new caretaker coach in Stuart Lancaster and a new-look team after losing in the World Cup quarter-finals to France last year in a campaign marred by indiscipline off the field.