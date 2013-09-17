Prosecutors fight to use Cosby's own words at June trial
NORRISTOWN, Pa. Lawyers for comedian Bill Cosby and Pennsylvania prosecutors clashed in court on Monday over whether his own words can be used against him at his sexual assault trial in June.
LONDON Lions rugby centre Manu Tuilagi has apologised for making a 'bunny ears' gesture behind the head of British Prime Minister David Cameron in a photocall at 10 Downing Street.
"Apologies for messing around on Lions photo. No offence intended," Tuilagi said on Twitter. "Great day at Downing Street. Thanks to Prime Minister for hosting us."
The British and Irish Lions were invited to the Prime Minister's official residence on Monday to celebrate their 2-1 series win over Australia in June and July.
Samoan-born Tuilagi, 22, ran into trouble two years ago when he jumped from a ferry during the World Cup in New Zealand. He was fined 3,000 pounds by rugby officials and cautioned by police. (Writing by Clare Fallon; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
VIENNA Austrian blacksmiths who produce ceremonial suits of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards are close to the end of their current deal to do so, and say supplying the suits will not now be an issue for many years to come.
NEW YORK Some of the most promising U.S. chefs are serving their food in elaborate formats, suggesting multi-course tasting menus might be enjoying a revival, according to Food and Wine magazine which released its annual list of up-and-coming chefs on Monday.