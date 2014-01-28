LONDON Jan 28 Sports brand Canterbury has signed a six-year deal to supply Ireland's rugby kit from next season after Puma decided to pull out of the sport in Europe.

Ireland will wear the new shirt for the first time when they play South Africa in Dublin in November and the multi-million euro agreement runs until 2020, the company said in a statement.

Canterbury, founded in New Zealand more than a century ago, also supplies kit for 2015 World Cup hosts England. The company previously provided Ireland's kit between 2000 and 2009.

Germany's Puma, which signed a kit supply deal with Premier League Arsenal on Monday, is focusing its marketing activities on fewer sports.