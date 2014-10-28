BUENOS AIRES Oct 28 The Pumas have lost former captain Juan Fernandez Lobbe for their November tests in Europe due to injury, the Argentine Rugby Union said.

The back row forward sustained a thigh injury playing for Toulon against Ulster in the European Champions Cup.

He was replaced in coach Daniel Hourcade's squad on Monday by flanker Javier Ortega Desio of Argentine side Estudiantes de Parana.

Ortega Desio, 24, played his first test against Ireland in June and made his Rugby Championship debut in the Pumas team that achieved Argentina's first victory in the southern hemisphere tournament against Australia in Mendoza on Oct. 4.

Argentina face Scotland at Murrayfield on Nov. 8, Italy in Genoa a week later and France in Paris on Nov. 22.