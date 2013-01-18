LONDON Jan 18 Royal Bank of Scotland
has extended its sponsorship of the Six Nations rugby union
tournament until 2017, deciding that the partnership represented
good value for the part state-owned British bank.
The new four-year deal is worth around 43 million pounds
($68.7 million) and runs from 2014, an increase from the current
figure of around 30 million.
Held in February and March every year, the Six Nations is
the leading tournament for the main rugby-playing nations in the
northern hemisphere and RBS has sponsored it since 2003.
"The (Six Nations) Championship is a source of pride and
passion for many of our customers, from the living room to the
boardroom," said Gregory Thorpe, RBS head of brand and
marketing.
RBS is more than 80 percent owned by British taxpayers afer
the government bailed it out during the 2008-09 financial
crisis.