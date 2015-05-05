WELLINGTON All Blacks flyhalf Beauden Barrett has been sidelined for four weeks with a knee injury in a blow to the Super Rugby-leading Wellington Hurricanes as they brace for a tough run in the leadup to the playoffs.

Barrett, who is expected to feature prominently at the World Cup in England this year, tore a medial ligament during his team's win over the Canterbury Crusaders last week.

"Obviously I'm gutted with the injury, but fortunately it's not season-ending for me,” the 24-year-old playmaker said in a statement on Tuesday.

"I've been pretty lucky to have a good run without injury for a while, but it's now up to me to work hard on my rehab and make sure I'm ready to return at the business end of the season."

Enjoying their best season in years, the Hurricanes lead the New Zealand conference of the southern hemisphere competition by five points from the second-placed Waikato Chiefs, who they face in a crunch match in two weeks' time.

The Hurricanes hope to have the versatile Barrett back in time for a tough away game against New Zealand rivals, the Canterbury Crusaders, in Nelson on May 29.

Utility back James Marshall is expected to take the number 10 shirt for the Hurricanes when they take on the Sharks at home this weekend.

Barrett's setback follows the loss of another All Blacks flyhalf in Chiefs pivot Aaron Cruden, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last month and is all but certain to miss the World Cup starting in September.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Larry Fine)