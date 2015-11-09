BUENOS AIRES Nov 9 Argentina's World Cup number eight Leonardo Senatore has become the latest Puma to sign up for the country's new Super Rugby franchise, the Argentine Rugby Union (UAR) said on Monday.

Senatore, who had been playing club rugby in England for Worcester Warriors, signed a two-year contract with the UAR until December 2017.

"Everything counted in my decision to return home, to play in such a tournament, be close to the family," Senatore told the UAR website (www.uar.com.ar).

"Super Rugby has an impressive dynamic hard to find in other tournaments... you can see the best rugby in any match."

Senatore was Argentina's first choice number eight at the World Cup in England helping them reach the semi-finals last month.

The 31-year-old joins most of his World Cup team mates in the franchise and the majority have been picked for the Pumas' season ending match against the Barbarians at Twickenham on Nov. 21. (Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)