SYDNEY Wallabies flanker David Pocock has made no apologies for his arrest following an environmental protest at the weekend, despite his employers issuing him with a written warning.

The Zimbabwe-born 26-year-old, who has been sidelined for the last two years by knee injuries, was among seven protestors who chained themselves to equipment at a blockade at Whitehaven Coal Ltd.'s (WHC.AX) Maules Creek mine in the Leard State Forest on Sunday.

All were granted conditional bail after arrest, while Pocock was also given a written warning for breaching their code of conduct by the Australian Rugby Union, which was endorsed by his Super Rugby side, the ACT Brumbies.

Pocock, who has spoken out previously on a number of social issues, including gay marriage, said he had no regrets about his arrest and felt it was imperative people spoke out on issues they were passionate about.

"My parents were always clear with my brothers and I when we were growing up that you have to have the courage of your convictions and that when you commit to something you must fully commit," Pocock, who returned to pre-season training with the Brumbies on Monday, wrote on the tumblr microblogging website.

"All around the world people are resorting to non-violent direct action and civil disobedience to highlight the deep inequalities represented by the climate crisis.

"While people may not agree with me being arrested, I hope they will see this as an opportunity to further the conversation about climate change and engage more people in helping to shape what is all of our futures.

"I know I made the right decision."

