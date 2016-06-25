MELBOURNE, June 25 The Melbourne Rebels have agreed not to move next week's Super Rugby clash against South Africa's Stormers following some urgent repair work on the pitch at their home ground.

The turf at Melbourne's Rectangular Stadium was badly scarred during the second test between Australia and England, prompting calls from top rugby officials in the country to the venue owners to fix the playing surface.

Scrums had to be moved and reset several times during the test as the pressure of both sides' packs carved up large chunks of the turf. Ground staff also had to provide running repairs while the game was still being played.

Local media had earlier reported the Rebels had threatened to move their final home match of the Super Rugby season unless the venue owners, the Melbourne and Olympic Park Trust (MOPT), fixed the playing surface.

"We're pleased to confirm we will host the Stormers at our home ground next weekend," Melbourne Rebels General Manager Rugby Operations Baden Stephenson said in a statement on Saturday.

"We are comfortable that MOPT and the stadium's management have taken the necessary actions to ensure the pitch performs to a Super Rugby standard thereby protecting the safety and wellbeing of our rugby players."

The Rebels said the MOPT had conducted testing on the playing surface and agreed to resurface parts of it in time for the match next week.

The venue also hosts home games of the Melbourne Storm in Australia's National Rugby League and matches for the city's two A-League sides, Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory.

Neither rugby league nor soccer, however, create the type of pressure exerted in a rugby union scrum.

Australian Rugby Union (ARU) chief executive Bill Pulver had criticised the standard of the playing surface last week and threatened to tear up an agreement to play a test match there next year.

"The venue is obligated to provide a playing surface which is safe for the playing of international rugby and clearly this was not delivered upon," Pulver said following the Wallabies' 23-7 loss.

"Prior to making any decision about 2017, the stadium must put specific measures in place, including an independent turf expert providing regular reports back to the ARU." (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)