Nov 4 Bath coach Mike Ford expects Sam Burgess to see out his three-year contract with the English Premiership club and play his first game since the Rugby World Cup against London Irish on Saturday.

Amid widespread speculation that he is set for a move back to Australian rugby league club South Sydney Rabbitohs, Burgess returned to training on Monday after being given some time off in the wake of England's World Cup disappointment.

"We expect Sam to stay," Ford told the British media.

"He has got two years left on his contract. Sam's frame of mind has been brilliant. He's come in and trained very well. He's playing on Saturday.

"We talked about this being the time where he makes great strides in rugby union. He was excited by our fixture list coming up to Christmas. He just needed those 10 days away."

Burgess, whose three league-playing brothers and mother all live in Sydney, was at the heart of Lancaster's most contentious selection issues before and during the World Cup.

He made his international union debut in an August test against France and was then chosen in the World Cup squad ahead of regular starting centre Luther Burrell.

Burgess started in the key pool game against Wales and was replaced with 10 minutes remaining with England leading by seven points. However, a minute after his substitution England conceded a try and went on to lose.

The hosts were knocked out from the tournament a week later when beaten by Australia, with Burgess coming on as a late replacement. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Nick Mulvenney)