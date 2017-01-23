LONDON Injuries have prevented England's Jack Clifford and James Haskell joining the Six Nations squad for warm weather training in Portugal, the RFU said in a statement on Monday.

The Harlequins back-row forward and Wasps flanker were due to fly out on Monday but were injured in club games on Sunday and will now undergo further medical assessments. A decision will then be made on when they can join the squad.

England's first match is against France on Feb. 4.

(Reporting by Neil Robinson; editing by Ken Ferris)