April 14 The plans to extend England's domestic season by a month will impact the welfare of the sportspersons, the Rugby Players' Association (RPA) has said.

Premiership Rugby plans to extend the regular season starting in 2020 with longer breaks spread out through the season.

The RPA, however, believe that the demands of a 10-month league competition could harm the players.

"We echoed the fundamental concerns expressed publicly by leading players around potential physical and psychological impact on player welfare," the RPA said in a statement after meeting with Premiership Rugby officials.

"Giving players sufficient rest and recuperation around a well-structured off-season remains sacrosanct.

"We are also in consultation with industry experts in the fields of sports science, physical conditioning and mental well-being... their feedback will be crucial in objectively shaping any season structure changes." (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)