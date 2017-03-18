PARIS, March 18 France beat Wales 20-18 after a bizarre and chaotic end to the match as Camille Chat scored a try 20 minutes after full time had elapsed on Saturday to salvage Les Bleus' Six Nations campaign.

The clock showed 99 minutes and 55 seconds when replacement hooker Chat dotted the ball down after nine penalty scrums, and Camille Lopez slotted over the conversion as France saved their place in the second pot ahead of the 2019 World Cup draw.

Wales had victory in their sights when Leigh Halfpenny's sixth penalty earned them a 18-13 lead but France won a key five-metre penalty scrum with one minute left.

Eight scrums later, after Wales prop Samson Lee was shown a yellow card and a series of controversial incidents and decisions, France finally got over the line for the second time.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)