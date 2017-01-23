Italy coach Conor O'Shea has set his side a series of goals from competitiveness in the Six Nations to instilling fear at the next World Cup as he seeks to continue their progress.

The former Ireland fullback said in Rome on Monday that short, medium, and long-term thinking is required, with particular focus on developing young players.

"Be competitive in the Six Nations is the first (goal), become the team that no one wants to face at the next World Cup must be the second," O'Shea said at a news conference.

He added: "Contribute to change in order to give a big future to the young is the third and the most important. Our legacy is the most important thing."

Italy took the Six Nations wooden spoon last year after losing every match.

However, since O'Shea joined in March they have beaten Canada and the United States and recorded their greatest success by stunning South Africa 20-18 last November.

"I'm not stupid, I know that my work will be evaluated based on Italy's results, but I want our focus to remain totally on our performance, because we are able to control it directly," the Irish coach said.

O'Shea praised number eight Sergio Parisse, who has captained the side since 2008, as well as centre Michele Campagnaro and flyhalf Carlo Canna.

"Sergio has the same motivation of a young man, he's always an example for everyone, a big protagonist. If Italy will have a player stronger than him, he will be an extraordinary player."

Italy's first two Six Nations matches will be in Rome, against Wales on Feb. 5 and Ireland on Feb. 11.

