Soccer-Portuguese midfielder Silva joins Manchester City
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
EDINBURGH, March 18 A vibrant Scotland side ran in four tries to crush Italy 29-0 and give departing coach Vern Cotter a fitting send-off in their final Six Nations match at Murrayfield on Saturday.
Flyhalf Finn Russell, replacement centre Matt Scott and wingers Tim Visser and Tommy Seymour scored tries as the Scots earned a bonus-point win and protected their fifth place in the world rankings ahead of the 2019 World Cup draw.
Italy, who lost all five matches in the tournament, failed to register a point as flyhalf Carlo Cana missed three penalties and the backs fluffed two clear try-scoring chances early in the second half.
The Scots, who climbed to second in the standings before the day's later matches, were looking for their best finish in the Six Nations and they notched a fourth consecutive home win for the first time since 2006. (Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
HONG KONG, May 26 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was unconcerned over speculation Eric Dier and Kyle Walker are due to move away from the London club in the upcoming summer transfer window.