Diego Costa says he won't go to China, only to Atletico
LONDON Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
LONDON Former Wales and British and Irish Lions player Gavin Henson has joined Newport Gwent Dragons from Bristol on a two-year contract, the 35-year-old said on Tuesday.
"I have really enjoyed my time here at Bristol but when the opportunity came along to join the Dragons and return to Wales, I couldn't say no," Henson told the Dragons' website.
"I still have loads to offer and I know what (head coach) Kingsley (Jones) wants from me."
Henson's colourful career has taken in stints at Ospreys, Bath, Saracens and Toulon while he also played one test for the Lions in 2005. He was part of the Wales teams that won Six Nations Grand Slams in 2005 and 2008.
"I'm looking forward to pitting myself against the current Welsh players, and hopefully becoming a catalyst and mentor for the tremendous talent in the Dragons squad," Henson, who has played a variety of roles including flyhalf and centre, said.
MONACO Sauber's German driver Pascal Wehrlein, who missed the first two races of the Formula One season due to a back injury, will have another scan next week after crashing in Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix.